THE BOTTOM LINE: Jamie Dimon and trillion dollar Apple

This week’s topics include:
- An interview with Jamie Dimon on how to increase economic growth in the US.
- The CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management, which has nearly $US400 million under management, on complacency in the market, the state of the asset management industry and investment opportunities in India.
- Henry Blodget dives into the data and tells us if Apple can really make it to $US202 a share, which would make it a trillion dollar company. This week Apple got it’s highest price target ever from analyst Brian White of Drexel Hamilton, which sent the stock price up making the company worth over $US800 billion for the first time in history.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.