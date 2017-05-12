US

THE BOTTOM LINE: Jamie Dimon and trillion dollar Apple

This week’s topics include:

  • An interview with Jamie Dimon on how to increase economic growth in the US.
  • The CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management, which has nearly $US400 million under management, on complacency in the market, the state of the asset management industry and investment opportunities in India.
  • Henry Blodget dives into the data and tells us if Apple can really make it to $US202 a share, which would make it a trillion dollar company. This week Apple got it’s highest price target ever from analyst Brian White of Drexel Hamilton, which sent the stock price up making the company worth over $US800 billion for the first time in history.

