This week Apple got it’s highest price target ever from analyst Brian White of Drexel Hamilton. The stock rose on Monday pushing the company’s market cap over $US800 billion for the first time in history.

Henry Blodget dives into the data and tells us if Apple can really make it to $US202 a share, which would make it a trillion dollar company.

