The Boston Red Sox already have $75 million committed just to starting pitchers for the 2017 season

The Boston Red Sox made a huge off-season splash when they sent four prospects in a trade to the Chicago White Sox for Chris Sale, one of the top starting pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Sale has finished in the top six of the Cy Young voting in each of the past five seasons, which means his $12.0 million salary for the 2017 season is a bargain by baseball standards. However, that doesn’t mean the Red Sox aren’t spending a lot on their starting pitching.

It is still early on in the off-season and a lot of players still need to sign contracts — including arbitration-eligible players who are not free agents and players in their first three seasons who will have their salaries set by the teams — but with the addition of Sale, the Red Sox already have $75.5 million committed to their rotation. That is for just four pitchers, including David Price ($30.0 million salary), Rick Porcello ($20.0 million), and Clay Buchholz ($13.5 million) and is second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cha-ching!

