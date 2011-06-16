THE BOSTON BRUINS WIN THE STANLEY CUP

Photo: AP

Thanks to the jitters of one goalie and the dominance of another, the Boston Bruins have won their first Stanley Cup since 1972. With their 4-0 game 7 victory, the Bruins are the first team in hockey history to win three game sevens in a single postseason. Tim Thomas stopped all 37 shots he saw despite the fact he was playing on the road. Thomas earned his fourth shutout of the postseason, and the first game 7 Stanley Cup final shutout since the Devils’ Martin Brodeuer accomplished the feat in 2003. He ended up winning the Conn Smythe trophy for being the best performer in the 2011 playoffs.



Vancouver’s goaltender had a much worse experience on the ice. Roberto Luongo stopped 17 of 20, but he let in two goals that were fairly routine saves. Luongo has been critic zed in the past for his inability to perform in big games and that talk will only continue.

Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron supplied all the firepower for Boston, scoring two goals a piece. Marchand added an additional point with an assist coming on the first goal of the game. Mark Recchi also had an assist for Boston.

The Sedin twins of Vancouver had possibly their worst game of the entire Stanley Cup final. The brothers both had plus-minuses of -4. Winger Alexandre Burrows didn’t do much better with -3 tally.

