The Boston Bombing Suspect's Friends On Twitter Are Shocked, Heart-Broken, Angry, And Wary

19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is a suspect in the bombing of Boston and the shooting of a police officer.
He’s also a teenager fresh out of high school, with lots of friends on Twitter.
They call him “Jahar” or “J-Tsar” or “my nigga.” They talk about Jahar’s smile and describe as a “peaceful weed smoker.”
Over the past few hours, those friends have learned of Dzhokhar’s role and reacted with shock, grief, anger, and suscipion over the news.
Here’s a selection of their tweets:
Kinda choked up honestly
— Herb Brooks (@yaboyfitz) April 19, 2013
i’m going to keep it 100, jahar was my friend but this ‘he was a good kid’ nonsense is making me fucking sick
— Arnold Rothstein (@rthstn) April 19, 2013
He always had a smile on his face.. what happened?
— Master P, Bow Down (@PhaTaughtYou) April 19, 2013
I can’t tell if I’m buggin or not
— Michael Knight (@smokingfuego) April 19, 2013
Damn Jahar is my nigga & all but I coulda been at the boston marathon and he could’ve killed me
— TnL 4/20 Monty (@MonTanA_BaBy) April 19, 2013
Incredible that law enforcement has made an arrest within 48 hours of the bombings #hatsoff #goodwork
— Jason Rowe (@jrowee) April 17, 2013
I just feel sick, it’s hard to fathom Jizz was a peaceful weed smoker let the facts reveal themselves fuck everyone making false statements
— Udonis Jackson (@Presidencee) April 19, 2013
I wanna cry but this is too unrealistic
— TnL 4/20 – Ace (@TheZooKid) April 19, 2013
i fucking knew it the minute i seen his picture!
— Just The-Facts (@DrJohnnyBlaze) April 19, 2013
Y’all niggas are a day late. I was on top of this shit the moment those photos came out.
— derek (@Cool_BlackGuy) April 19, 2013
What if it wasn’t him and the FBI just trynna put the blame on him and he’s just running for his life
— GZ(@Loyal2DaGameRNS) April 19, 2013
It’s weird watching the news and knowing more about something than them
— Ryan O’Connor (@rycon52) April 19, 2013
I cannot believe this shit, I absolutely cannot fucking believe any of this
— Kaleen (@klizzzle) April 19, 2013
This feels like a nightmare…before it was hitting close to home & now home is actually the centre of it all…I’m sick to my stomach…
— Kaleen (@klizzzle) April 19, 2013
Honestly need some fresh air. This is too much to take in
