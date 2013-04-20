The Boston Bombing Suspect's Friends On Twitter Are Shocked, Heart-Broken, Angry, And Wary

Nicholas Carlson

19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is a suspect in the bombing of Boston and the shooting of a police officer.

He’s also a teenager fresh out of high school, with lots of friends on Twitter.

They call him “Jahar” or “J-Tsar” or “my nigga.” They talk about Jahar’s smile and describe as a “peaceful weed smoker.”

Over the past few hours, those friends have learned of Dzhokhar’s role and reacted with shock, grief, anger, and suscipion over the news.

Here’s a selection of their tweets: