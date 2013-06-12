The Boss Of Deutsche Bank Australia Will Spend More Time On His Dairy Farm After Quitting

Yesterday Deutsche Bank’s top two executives in Australia said they were calling it a day.

Australia boss John Macfarlane and head of corporate finance Scott Perkins are both leaving.

Macfarlane told the Australian Financial Review he plans to spend more time on his dairy farm business in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“When you’re in a bull market you’re having too much fun to leave and when you’re not you don’t really feel you can,” he told the newspaper. “This feels like the right time.”

Most of the major investment banks in Australia made a loss last year, held back by tough market conditions and increased regulations.

