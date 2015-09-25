The boss of Cleanaway has quit a month into a two-year contract

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Jack Perko, the managing director of Transpacific’s Cleanaway, has suddenly resigned and is heading home to the US.

Transpacific says Perko, who headed the group’s waste management collection business, won’t get a termination payment.

“We are disappointed that Jack has chosen to leave us abruptly after signing a two-year retention deal at the beginning of August,” says CEO Vik Bansal.

Bansal will take over duties at Cleanaway until a successor is appointed.

Perko, with more than 25 years experience in waste management, joined Transpacific in March 2014 on a $1.17 million package.

Transpacific, which posted a loss of $15.4 million for the year to June, plans to rebrand and change the name of the company to Cleanaway Waste Management.

In May, Transpacific Industries was fined $363 000 for breaching federal work health and safety laws over a fatal accident in Perth.

The company also faces court action over alleged breaches in South Australia.

Transpacific is trading at $0.70, up 0.72%.

