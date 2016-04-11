'The Boss' edges past 'Batman v Superman' to win the weekend box office

After two weeks at the top, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” has been taken down by the Melissa McCarthy comedy, “The Boss.”

The film — in which McCarthy plays a egotistical business tycoon who loses everything due to insider trading and then must find a way to get back to the top — took in an estimated $23.5 million in its first weekend, according to Variety.

The comedy narrowly edged out “Batman v Superman,” which earned $23.4 million.

Both films were neck and neck the whole weekend.

“The Boss” beat out “Batman v Superman” on Friday, making $2 million more with an estimated $8.1 million. Then on Saturday, “Batman v Superman” rebounded by taking in $10.6 million over the comedy’s $10 million.

However, “The Boss” surged late, according to studio projections, to win the weekend.

Though this marks the third No. 1 opening for a McCarthy-headlined movie (the others were “Identity Thief” and “Spy”), “The Boss” wasn’t a winner for critics, and its take this weekend is the third-lowest opening of the year.

Box office should rebound next weekend with the release of Disney’s “The Jungle Book.”

Now in theatres for three weeks, “Batman v Superman” has earned over $296 million in theatres.

