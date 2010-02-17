The Booth Babes Of The International Traders Expo

We hope you enjoyed your day off on President’s Day. It was a fantastic time to kick back and relax; catch up on reading, watch the Olympics, and ignore the markets.



But not us.

We went to the International Trader Expo at the Marriott Marquis New York.

The expo was a four-floor showcase of various companies, brokerages, talks, and presentations. You know, classic expo stuff.

As is usual with stuff like this, the companies tried hard to sex up their image by using spokesmodels (AKA: booth babes) as their public face.

Here’s a glimpse of what we saw >

