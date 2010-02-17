The Booth Babes Of The International Traders Expo

Vince Veneziani, Courtney Comstock
We hope you enjoyed your day off on President’s Day. It was a fantastic time to kick back and relax; catch up on reading, watch the Olympics, and ignore the markets.

But not us.

We went to the International Trader Expo at the Marriott Marquis New York.

The expo was a four-floor showcase of various companies, brokerages, talks, and presentations. You know, classic expo stuff.

As is usual with stuff like this, the companies tried hard to sex up their image by using spokesmodels (AKA: booth babes) as their public face.

Here’s a glimpse of what we saw >

Here's the entrance to the floor. At first glance, it's not so exciting.

The awesome lady FXStreet.com hooked us up with enough schwag to fill a dump truck

Thinkorswim's rep was ready to jet off to Aspen

FXDD was out in full force, so....

We asked her if she'd take us for a spin in her ride...

We can totally get behind Cyber Trading's approach to marketing.

For those who are looking for...wait for it...options! (George from TheOptionsReview.com)

She let us touch her money! Seriously!

Told ya.

She never did tell us who she worked for actually.

Hey, Forex.com lady, don't be sad! The dollar is up, up, up!

Meet Gold and Silver from Monex Deposit Co.

Extra points for wearing a CBOE jersey.

Want to know where these traders go after a long day?

