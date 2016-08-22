The Boomers lost to Spain in the dying seconds of their bronze medal playoff

Denied. Picture: Getty Images

The Boomers finished fourth – again.

Australia’s men’s basketball team missed out on a bronze medal in Rio, losing by a single point to Spain in the dying seconds of this morning’s playoff match.

Leading 88-87 with 10 seconds left on the clock, the Boomers gave up two free throws and fumbled their last possession to go down 89-87. It’s the fourth time the Boomers have finished fourth at the Olympics.

The lead changed eight times in the final three minutes of the game, which had, up until that point, been dominated on the scoreboard by Spain.

Australia lost Andrew Bogut early in the third quarter after he was fouled out of the game, and the Boomers hit back hard, winning the quarter. Patty Mills finished the game with 30 points as the Boomers got their nose in front several times in the final term.

And with 9.7 seconds on the clock, Baynes put the Aussies in front by a point, only to be denied a bronze medal, once again.

Mills put the loss in perspective after the game:

“They’re the number two team in the world and we took it to them right until the last possession.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.