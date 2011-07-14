The Boom Is Still On, As China Home Sales Up 31% This Month

From May to June Chinese homes sales shot up 31%. Precise government figures for nation-wide home prices have yet to be released, but SouFun Holdings Ltd., the country’s biggest real estate website, estimates that they increased 0.4%.



Via Bloomberg:

The value of home sold last month increased to 499.2 billion yuan ($77 billion), compared with 380.9 billion yuan, based on first-half economic data provided by China’s statistics bureau today. Housing sales in the first half climbed 22 per cent to 2.1 trillion yuan from a year earlier, according to the data.

Big cities like Beijing and Guangzhou have introduced home purchasing restrictions, but developers are beginning to sell homes in “third-tier” and “fourth-tier” cities that ignore the central government’s regulations on speculation.

The figure that tracks property stocks on the Shanghai Composite Index continued its march upward as well. At 3 pm local time it was up 0.9%- its up 8.6% for the year.

The government’s plan to build 10 million affordable homes (called “social housing units”) this year helped boost real estate investments, which are up 33%. Construction on those units is supposed to begin before October.

We’ll find out more next week, new home prices increased in all but 3 of the 70 cities monitored by the Chinese government in May- that data for June comes out on the 18th.

