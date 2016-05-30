The booking system at NSW trains has been hacked

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Credit card information is at risk after the online booking system for trains in NSW was hacked.

NSW TrainLink says it is investigating a security compromise of its reservations system.

Police are investigating. NSW Transport has engaged AusCERT, Australia’s Cyber Emergency Response team, and notified the Privacy Commissioner.

“There is a risk that the limited credit card information in the compromised database could, in some circumstances, be used,” says TrainLink.

This database contains limited credit card information and is separate from the system used to process payments.

“Customers are asked to be extra vigilant to any unsolicited requests for personal information,” says TrainLink.

Data on Opal cards is kept on a separate system and has not been compromised.

NSW TrainLink on Friday closed its online reservations system. Bookings for intercity and regional train services can be made by calling 13 22 32.

