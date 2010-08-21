The Bond Trade Looks Crowded, But Keep Buying The Dips

By repeatedly responding to each crisis/shock, the Fed is hindering the unwinding of leverage and creating what I would describe as a Japanimation of economic pain.



The race to economic health will be won by countries that deleverage the fastest. The question countries need to ask is: Where do we want to be in 10 years? Paths of least resistance lead to false hopes and false recoveries; distended balance sheets.

Secular shifts in behaviour are not well understood by Wall Street, and as I expected, small investors have not returned nor will they return for a long time to traditional stock investments.

The liquidity shifts occurring in bond mutual funds appear to be negative and it is creating a bubble if we believe the pseudo-experts. These are the same people that suggested not buying them in the first place. If this state of affairs was occurring with stocks, talking heads would be running around screaming bull market based on massive incoming liquidity.

The preference for savings is partly responsible for the lower yield seen in bonds and is a function of a secular shift. Higher savings encourages capital formation and a sounder economic recovery. Why do we want constant embezzlement in our economic affairs?

It is clear that by not taking the pill right away we risk a state of permanent austerity.

I did forecast on Yahoo Tech Ticker prior to the Fed announcement that they would commit to force the end of the yield curve down. It is not because I am front running the Fed that I agree necessarily with their strategy. As I pointed out, it is the last remaining tool, and human nature being what it is, it was a conventional expectation.

I have the feeling however that the Treasury bond trade is getting too crowded for my own taste at the moment. What we talked about over a year ago has not changed much, that is, there is mild deflation. It is the required prescription to unwind gradual risk but now most are on the same bandwagon.

Big bond moves are now out of sync with the mild contraction happening in monetary aggregates. I have suggested already to reduce aggressively our hugely overweight long treasury positions for now. For people who work with us knew when we bought some treasuries at 4.75% that we looked at a range of 3.50% to 3.60% as a first target to unload some bonds. We are most happy with the current level.

My concern has recently shifted to the currency market. I think that the euro could start to unravel again. Expected repercussions could surprise.

The first half of the year has been great to us for holding long treasuries and Japanese yen. The second half looks to be completely different if I trust my indicators and we will adjust portfolios correspondingly.

Yves Lamoureux, Investment Advisor , Macquarie Private Wealth Inc.



