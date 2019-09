Yesterday on CNBC, Barry Ritholtz made a comparison between the U.S. treasury bond rally of today and the internet stock rally of the past.



Today Ritholtz adds a chart, showing, beyond mere ‘feel’, just how similar the recent treasury rally is to the past internet bubble. With the 10-year yield at 2.61%, are we about to see a reversal?

