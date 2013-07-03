Animated Short Captures Perfectly The Bond Between A Marine And His Dog [Video]

An animation video recently posted to YouTube highlights the close relationship that exists between deployed service members their dogs.



It’s creator, Marine veteran Maximilian Uriarte, is a bit of a legend in the Marine Corps community when it comes to telling the untold story of life in the Marines.

In 2010 he started a comic strip called Terminal Lance, that candidly and humorously addressed many of the nuances of life as a junior enlisted Marine.

Uriarte made the animation, which he wants you to know is not yet finished, based off of his own dog, Charlie.

Maximilian Uriarte and his dog, Charlie.

“I mostly just made the video because I love him! But also, as a story teller I’ve always been more interested in the stories that people don’t really tell,” Uriarte said. “We’ve all seen the story of a Marine going to war from the point of view of the Marine, but no one really thinks about telling it from a less obvious point of view like his dog back home.”

The video, called “A Dog and His Boy” shows a Marine deploying to war, leaving his wife, and assuring her that everything would be OK, and that their dog, Charlie, is there to be with her.

All is fine until one day, two Marines in dress uniforms knock on the door and inform the woman that the Marine has died.

Charlie runs away, to a field where he and the Marine used to play, and remembers his departed best friend.

As the video fades to black the text reads: “Dedicated to all those who have the ultimate sacrifice…”

“Of course, it’s sad when a Marine or other service member is killed in action; but the impact of it is greater than we realise,” Uriarte said. “It’s easy to see a name, a photo or a number of those killed on the news, but it’s another to think about all of the individuals in their life that now face an empty void where they used to be.”

Check out the video below:

