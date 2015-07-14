Mel Gibson signs on to big-budget 3D Chinese movie -- as its art director

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Mel Gibson is having an ‘interesting experience filming this movie.’

Numerous actors have found their stardom reborn by signing on to Chinese blockbusters. The latest example, “Dragon Blade,” starring Adrien Brody, John Cusack, and Jackie Chan, grossed over $US100 million at the Chinese box office.

So it was no surprise that Mel Gibson has been attached to a big-budget World War II-set 3D Chinese movie.

But the thing is, he’s not acting in it.

Variety reports that the 59-year-old actor has signed on as art director for the film “The Bombing,” which looks back on the horrific bombing of Chongqing by the Japanese in WWII.

“Mel is interested in what happened during that period of time, and provided relevant suggestions on how to make the movie,” said Shi Jianxiang, founder and CEO of Kuailu Investment Group, which is producing the film, Variety reports.

But the film does not lack American-bred star power. Bruce Willis is in the cast.

Gibson was on hand at a press conference for the film on July 7 and spoke glowingly of the production.

“It has been a very interesting experience filming this movie,” he said, according to a press release. “We share similar objectives no matter who we are, actors or director. So I am grateful to have such opportunities to express my thought no matter how much I have contributed to the movie.”

Gibson has had success behind the camera. He won Best Picture and Best Director honours at the 1996 Academy Awards for the gory epic “Braveheart.“

It will be interesting to see what kind of gruesome vision he has in store for this infamous moment in Chinese history.

“The Bombing” is directed by Xiao Feng on a budget of $US65 million.

