The bomb squad is investigating 'a number of unattended objects' at a Sydney electrical substation

Photo: Paul Miller/ Getty.

Police and the bomb squad are investigating “a number of unattended objects” found at an electricity substation in Penrith, in western Sydney.

Emergency authorities were called by workers at the Kingswood substation on Smith Street after they found what looked like a petrol bomb with a detonator shortly before 9am, according to The Daily Telegraph.

“If it [the device] goes up it’ll take Penrith Hospital and the private hospital,” an official told the newspaper.

Here’s a look at the substation on the corner of Smith and Fragar Rd.

Image: Google Maps.

Smith St is mostly residential but is close to Kingswood High School, Penrith High School and Nepean Hospital.

The NSW police says an examination has not been able to determine the contents and it will be removed from the site to be forensically examined.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.