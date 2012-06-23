THE BOLLYGARCHS: Meet The 15 Richest People In India

Photo: Flickr/Karan Nevatia

In the past few years a new word has appeared in India to describe the new mega-rich — “Bollygarchs”.These Indian business-owners have become a new, distinct class of the international elite. But can they keep hold of their wealth?



The Indian stock market tanked in 2011, dropping 40% amidst poor performances by the manufacturing and farming sectors. The booming Indian economic growth slowed, fourth quarter figures dropping to their lowest numbers in nine years (5.3%), and 2012 isn’t looking much better either.

As if that weren’t bad enough, India’s mega-rich have found themselves ensnarled in scandals, two of last years billionaires even finding themselves behind bars on charges connected to the 2G spectrum scandal.

We’ve taken a look at the 15 richest Indians here, and had a look at their chances for the future.

NOTE: All figures are accurate as of March 2012, sourced from Forbes. The previous years reported worth are from Forbes’ March 2011 list

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.