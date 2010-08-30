The BoJ's Yen Easing Is A Flop

The Yen is still a bit weaker today, and the Nikkei is still higher, but in the end, the BoJ didn’t have much to offer investors looking for major easing, and so early morning strength has all been cut in half.



WSJ:

The central bank’s board voted eight to one, at an emergency meeting, to offer domestic financial institutions 10 trillion yen ($117.15 billion) of six-month loans, in addition to the 20 trillion yen in three-month loans it has been offering.

That’s right. Hardly the QE-style FX intervention folks were expecting.

Here’s the dollar against the yen. Note the sharp falloff.

