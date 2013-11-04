The Body Parts Of Australia’s Legendary Racehorse Phar Lap Will Be Virtually Reunited

The skelton of Phar Lap

The body parts of Phar Lap, Australia’s most famous racehorse, are scattered.

The heart is in a jar of formaldehyde at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra, his hide is in the Melbourne Museum and his skeleton at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

All three are very popular exhibits and now for the first time the body of Phar Lap will be brought together virtually using CSIRO’s Museum Robot at the National Museum.

Students can remotely log in to large, white chess piece-like robots and bring together all three bodies parts on the one screen.

“While the classroom sweep can be a bit of fun on Melbourne Cup day, we are giving students a much richer cultural and educational experience that they’ll hopefully remember for a long time,” says Robert Bunzli, manager of the museum robot program at the National Museum.

The CSIRO is investigating how this system could be used to remotely deliver health services to regional and remote communities, conducting medical training or facilitating remote ward rounds.

