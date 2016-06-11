The body of missing Tasmanian backpacker Rye Hunt has been found in Brazil, foreign minister Julie Bishop has confirmed.

According to reports by the ABC, Hunt, 25, was last seen on May 21 when he left his friend Mitchell Sheppard at Brazil’s Galeao International Airport.

His body was found washed up on a beach near Rio de Janeiro by police on Thursday.

CCTV footage showed Hunt checking into a Copacabana Beach apartment following an argument with Sheppard with reports that he took the drugdrug MDMA on the night before he disappeared.

The Australian government is working with Brazilian authorities to determine the cause of his death.

