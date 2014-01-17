The Body Of Missing Australian Soldier Paul McKay Has Been Found On A Mountain Summit

Captain Paul McKay. Photo: Facebook

The body of Australian solider Captain Paul McKay has been found near the summit of Scarface Mountain in Ray Brook, New York, according to media reports.

Local newspaper the Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports police investigators were flown to the mountain. No sign of foul play was discovered, though a cause of death has not been released.

This discovery comes after a two-week search involving park rangers and volunteers. McKay left all his possessions to his father in an email, after which he raised the alarm.

McKay was last seen entering the woods in upstate New York with a large backpack. Police had hoped his military training would help him survive the freezing weather, though feared for his psychological wellbeing.

Reports said McKay had never been to the United States before, and had no contacts there. He was reportedly suffering from post traumatic stress syndrome after serving in Afghanistan.

