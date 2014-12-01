Children Playing At A Sydney Beach Found A Baby's Body In A Shallow Grave

Photo: Gaye Gerard/ Getty.

A baby’s body was found buried in the sand at Sydney’s Maroubra Beach on Sunday morning by children playing at the southern end of the beach.

Two boys, aged six and seven, were digging in the dunes when they discovered the body just after 10am. Their father alerted police.

The body was badly decomposed and the age, sex and identity of the child is yet to be determined.

Eastern Beaches Inspector Andrew Holland says it is unknown how long the body has been there.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of the child’s death.

The children involved have been offered counselling.

This grim discovery follows the incident last week in which cyclists found a newborn baby in a drain in western Sydney.

The mother has been charged with attempted murder. Read more about that here.

These recent discoveries have raised concerns over how doctors test the mental health new mothers’ before they are discharged from hospital, and whether more needs to be done.

Approximately 40,000 women each year suffer from postnatal depression. One in 500 new mothers will suffer from postnatal psychosis – a psychiatric emergency that places themselves and their babies at harm, reports The Guardian.

