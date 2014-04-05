A Startup That Wants To Kill The Towel Says It's Making A 30-Second 'Body Dryer'

www.bodydryer1.com The Body Dryer

Two guys in Nyack, New York say they’re disrupting the towel.

Tyler Overk has launched a campaign on crowd-funding site Indiegogo for a product that will dry you in under 30 seconds, towel free. We first saw the device in Darrell Etherington’s article on TechCrunch.

Overk says he’s been working on his drying solution for over two years with Jason Ryu, the company’s CEO. Their towel-free solution is called The Body Dryer. It looks and acts like a scale.

After a shower, swim or the gym, Overk and Ryu want you to step onto the Body Dryer, and ionized air will blow up at you at “strategic angles” to make you dry almost instantly. There’s UV light at the base of the device that sanitizes your feet while you’re drying. The device also measures your weight. The pair expect the Body Dryer to retail for $US250.

Their dream is to get the device in every home, then expand to places like gyms where towels and showers are plentiful. Overk says towels are full of bacteria and that his solution is much more sanitary.

Ryu applied for a patent for the body dryer in 2012. The patent describes the product’s features:

“Once the user steps onto the foot plate, the blower unit provides the motorised forced air carrying massive amount of anions, which is used to dry and also to invigorate the body, and simultaneously the body weight is measured and displayed. In addition, around the user’s feet area, UV light combined with antimicrobial plastic material used for the foot plate provide effective disinfection of the user’s feet, which is further enhanced by the disinfecting ability of anions in the forced air stream.”

The product might keep you from having to towel-dry off, but the floor around you after you use The Body Dryer might not be so lucky.

It’s very possible that The Body Dryer is just a spoof, but Overk and Ryu have already convinced people to give them $US30,000 on Indiegogo to create the first product line.

Here’s a video of The Body Dryer in action.

Body Dryer from Evan Soloff on Vimeo.

