The Bodies Of The Sydney Siege Victims Have Been Returned To Their Families

The families of cafe manager Tori Johnson and barrister Katrina Dawson, killed in the Sydney siege, have had the bodies of their loved ones returned to them last night following autopsies by the NSW Coroner.

Both funerals are expected to be held sometime before Christmas, with Johnson’s to be held next Tuesday in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

An autopsy on gunman Man Haron Monis is expected to be conducted by the end of the week, but funeral directors in the Islamic community have said they will not hold a funeral for the “animal”.

Amin Sayed, funeral director with the Lebanese Muslim ­Association told The Daily Telegraph: “Nobody’s going to do his funeral, No Muslim funeral home will accept him.

“Anyone who does harm to Australians, we don’t want him,” he said.

“This is not a human, this is an animal. He killed innocent people … even if you paid us $3 million we would not do his funeral.”

Should no one come forward for his remains the Department of Health will hold a destitute funeral.

Earlier in the week NSW Premier Mike Baird said a permanent memorial will be erected in Martin Place “to pay tribute to the inspiring Australians that we have lost”.

