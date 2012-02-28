The Boca Raton Concours Once Again Proves Why Florida Is The Ultimate Exotic Car Destination

Photo: Courtesy Alan Murphy, Jr.
Over the last few weeks, we have had the privilege of showing you some great car shows in South Florida.Last week we had a meetup of old and new British cars and a little earlier in the month we saw an informal gathering of exotics on a weekend morning.
But now, our good friend Alan Murphy, Jr. from Pioneer Linens has come back with an inside look at this weekend’s Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance at the Boca Raton Resort and Club.
This show ran the gamut from motorcycles and prewar cars to Italian exotics and American muscle. Simply put, there was something for everyone.
Bubblecars also had a presence. Here we have a BMW Isetta, Steve Urkel's ride of choice, and a Fiat 500 Jolly. Love those wicker seats.
Fans of modern Ferraris were not upset. A 430 Scuderia 16M, California, and a brand new FF each made an appearance.
We have a rule: if you see a Shelby Cobra on the road, it's probably a replica. Rarity of originals and values near $1 million make driving one on the street a risky proposition.
That said, we have no reason to believe that this car is a fake, especially because the organisers were celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Cobra.
Here's the new Ferrari-fighter when it's fully clothed. People have been panning the looks of the car as too boring, but we really, really, like it.
While we are excited for the Fiat 500 Abarth in the background, the Alfa Romeo 8C is one of the greatest looking cars of all time; a current and future classic.
The Jaguar E-Type Coupe is an iconic design that has been replicated, but never duplicated, since the 1960s.
This larger prewar car looks perfect for cruising. We are guessing this is a Maybach or a Horch, but we are not totally certain.
That Carrera RS has continued to evolve. This 997.2 generation 911 GT3 is the most current interpretation.
Ferrari's 365GTB/4 Daytona started production just as Lamborghini made mid-engined layouts all the rage with the Miura. A great car at the wrong time.
It may not be a speed demon like the current Veyron, but it was sure to get its occupants everywhere in supreme comfort.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.