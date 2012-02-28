The Boca Raton Concours Once Again Proves Why Florida Is The Ultimate Exotic Car Destination

Photo: Courtesy Alan Murphy, Jr.

Over the last few weeks, we have had the privilege of showing you some great car shows in South Florida.Last week we had a meetup of old and new British cars and a little earlier in the month we saw an informal gathering of exotics on a weekend morning.



But now, our good friend Alan Murphy, Jr. from Pioneer Linens has come back with an inside look at this weekend’s Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance at the Boca Raton Resort and Club.

This show ran the gamut from motorcycles and prewar cars to Italian exotics and American muscle. Simply put, there was something for everyone.

