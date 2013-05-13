The Bloomberg 'Spy' Scandal Explained

On Friday, news broke that Goldman Sachs had complained that Bloomberg news reporters were using information gleaned from the Bloomberg Terminal to further their reporting.



Since then it’s become clear that this was not an isolated incident, and that it’s been going on a while.

Confused on what this is all about?

Hilary Sargent of Chartgirl.com has created another one of her brilliant and massive explainer charts breaking the whole thing down.

Click the chart to get taken to a large, readable version. Note the light use of satirical quotes in a few places for effect and explanation.

