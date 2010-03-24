The Amazing "Craigslist" Service That Exists Inside Your Bloomberg

When you think of Craigslist, images of used bags of Doritos and beat up futons come to mind.



But on Bloomberg, there lies an internal Craigslist-esque listing service where any Bloomberg Terminal user can list an item for sale.

You’ll find tons of international real estate in case you have to move for your job or perhaps a nice car, like a Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe. There’s also a ton of Porsche Carreras on here as well.

And if you look hard enough, you’ll discover hidden gems.

Check out the awesome stuff you can get >

