The Amazing "Craigslist" Service That Exists Inside Your Bloomberg

Vince Veneziani
bloomberg offices

When you think of Craigslist, images of used bags of Doritos and beat up futons come to mind.

But on Bloomberg, there lies an internal Craigslist-esque listing service where any Bloomberg Terminal user can list an item for sale.

You’ll find tons of international real estate in case you have to move for your job or perhaps a nice car, like a Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe. There’s also a ton of Porsche Carreras on here as well.

And if you look hard enough, you’ll discover hidden gems.

Check out the awesome stuff you can get >

Here's how you browse through the listings

Bankers in London seem to be shedding luxury cars left and right

Really? Used bedding?

Dead chinchilla anyone?

For those of you looking to get your tan on for cheap

Not bad for a Ducati

When your marriage doesn't work out, turn to Bloomberg

There's also a few yachts for sale on here

Watch a Formula 1 Race from a Villa in Valencia

Another luxury car, this time a Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe

What?

Yet another awesome-sounding Villa rental

Interested in other cool stuff you can do with a Bloomy?

Then be sure to check out our guide on 12 Awesome Things You Can Do With A Bloomberg Terminal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.