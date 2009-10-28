The Bloomberg "Aliens" Land At BusinessWeek

With a bunch of Time Inc.-turned-Bloomberg execs stalking the halls, a source tells us people are starting to freak out at BusinessWeek.



Our source says its “it’s like the aliens have landed, and they’re checking out the new planet.”

Suddenly, says our source, BusinessWeek staffers realise “You don’t need 400 people to put out a magazine with 75 pages.”

UPDATE: Someone else at the company says that last quote is bunk. Bloomberg told staffers it wants a hale and hearty magazine.

The real problem is that Bloomberg doesn’t usually acquire and McGraw Hill doesn’t usually sell, so Bloomberg is still figuring out what it’s bought.

Photo: Steam Pirate

