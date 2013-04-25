Emma Watson Robs Paris Hilton In The First 'Bling Ring' Trailer

The first trailer for Emma Watson’s next movie “The Bling Ring” is out.



The film, from director Sofia Coppola, is based on a group of teens who went on a celebrity burglary spree in 2008 and 2009.

All together, the six, known as “The Burglar Bunch” and “The Bling Ring” collected nearly $3 million in jewelry, clothing, and other items from celebs including Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

The movie stars Watson in her next role since the “Harry Potter” franchise ended in 2011, and the actress shows she’s come a long way from Hogwarts.

The first trailer shows the group raiding Paris Hilton’s home while she’s out at a party.

“The Bling Ring” is out in theatres May 16.

