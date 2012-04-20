Check Out The Amazing Stuff At The NRA's 141st Convention In St. Louis

Benny Johnson

Think you know guns?  

Think again.

The Blaze headed out to the National Rife Association’s (NRA) 141st convention in St. Louis this past weekend and was blown away at the gadgets, gurus, and yes, guns, that descended on the convention.

We, along with thousands of others, captured the flashiest new gun gear and, just as fascinating, the people there to celebrate the Constitutional right of gun ownership in America.

What exactly did we find? Lots of guns for starters. But there were also the Bra Holster, .22 belt buckle, golden Tommy Gun and .50 calibre diamond studded necklace, zombies and a stunning number of women (and pink guns).

Check out the video:

 

The Flash-bang Bra Holster

The next generation of (pink) gun owner

Jessie: 19 year old rifle shooting champion

Protecting her rights.

Even a zombie and a zombie hunter showed up

Mother and Daughter, brought together by guns

14-inch barrel on this Smith & Wessson

Even the handicapped have firearm accessibility

Did you know the Department of Energy has almost as many cars as it has workers?

Click here to see video from yesterday's controversial House hearing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.