Check Out The Amazing Stuff At The NRA's 141st Convention In St. Louis

Think you know guns?



Think again.

The Blaze headed out to the National Rife Association’s (NRA) 141st convention in St. Louis this past weekend and was blown away at the gadgets, gurus, and yes, guns, that descended on the convention.

We, along with thousands of others, captured the flashiest new gun gear and, just as fascinating, the people there to celebrate the Constitutional right of gun ownership in America.

What exactly did we find? Lots of guns for starters. But there were also the Bra Holster, .22 belt buckle, golden Tommy Gun and .50 calibre diamond studded necklace, zombies and a stunning number of women (and pink guns).

Check out the video:

