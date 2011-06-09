The Blankfein Hunt Is Dying A Deserved Death

Photo: WSJ

Those who say we have two legal systems, one for the rich and one for everybody else, have a point. It takes a very special, high-powered person to become the target of the sort of desperate, overreaching prosecutorial hunt that Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein has. It doesn’t happen to everybody. It only happens to people like Mr. Blankfein.

Happily, the episode already seems to be dying a deserved death, with Sen. Carl Levin, whose subcommittee investigation kicked off the furor, now backtracking from his suggestion that Mr. Blankfein be hauled up for perjury for testifying that Goldman “didn’t have a massive short against the housing market.”



