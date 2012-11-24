AD OF THE DAY: Here's What It's Like To Be The Blank Scrabble Tile

The board game Scrabble has been around for years, but versions of it recently regained popularity first through the (now banned) Facebook game Scrabulous and then via Zynga’s mobile game Words with Friends.



With the introduction of the mobile game, the face-to-face human interaction of Scrabble was lost. Mattel is hoping to spark a comeback for the board game, and the in-person interaction it leads to.

The conceit in this ad is the experience of what it’s like to be the blank Scrabble game tile. Blank’s life looks quite enjoyable — he (yes, it’s male) has a boat, a pool, a butler, and he’s constantly surrounded by girls.

According to Blank, his “world is full of possibilities.”

Here’s the ad, from agency Pereira & O’Dell, courtesy of Ads of the World:

