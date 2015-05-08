The black unemployment rate plummeted in April

The unemployment rate for African Americans plummeted in April, dropping to 8.7% from 10.1%.

This is the first time the black unemployment rate has been below 10% since mid-2008.

It’s still, however, twice as high as the white unemployment rate, which fell to 4.4% from 4.9% in March.

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.