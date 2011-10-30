HOWLIN' FOR YOU: If You Like The Black Keys, You'll Love...

Over the course of six good-to-great albums, the Black Keys have established themselves as one of the most dependable bands in rock music.



If first single “Lonely Boy” (and its awesome video) are any indication, seventh LP “El Camino” won’t disappoint either.

Despite never straying far from a basic recipe — riffs hewn from the skeleton of American blues, no-frills drumming, occasional ornamentation — Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney’s songwriting keeps the band consistently fresh.

The Black Keys have style, whether you like them or not. And if you do, here are a few more bands, shows and movies that share the same feeling of bent Americana.

