Oh Brother, Some Musician Thinks He Has A Smart Opinion About Sean Parker: 'He's An A**hole'

Selections of a radio interview with Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney appeared on Digital Music News, and he has some choice words for Sean Parker.”[H]e’s an arsehole. The guy has $2.5 billion he made from figuring out ways to steal royalties from artists, and that’s the bottom line. You can’t really trust anybody like that.”



He continued:

“I honestly don’t want to see Sean Parker succeed in anything, really. I imagine that if Spotify does become something that people are willing to pay for, then I’m sure iTunes will just create their own service, and do it themselves. And they’re actually more fair to artists.”

Patrick Carney is, by all accounts, very skillful at banging sticks against drums to many different types of beats.

Sean Parker, meanwhile, reinvented the way media is distributed with Napster, and played a decisive role in turning Facebook – a $100 billion company – into something more than a college dorm room project.

Now he’s trying to figure out a way to save a very broken music business with a product, Spotify, that millions of consumers love.

If he’s an arsehole, he’s the kind of arsehole we admire.

