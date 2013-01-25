The Black Keys Have Now Sued 3 Advertisers For Allegedly Plagiarizing Their Songs

Photo: Flickr / Jason Persse

NEW YORK (AP) — The Black Keys are remaining vigilant when it comes to sound-a-like songs.The Nashville duo is suing Pinnacle Entertainment in New York federal court. Drummer Patrick Carney and singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach say the casino owner commissioned a song that sounds like their hit “Howlin’ For You” for a commercial advertising two of its Louisiana properties. They are asking a judge for an injunction and compensation.



“The experts confirmed that this was copyright infringement,” the band said in a statement Wednesday to The Associated Press.

The Keys recently settled lawsuits against Pizza Hut and Home Depot over similar charges of copying the songs “Lonely Boy” and “Gold on the Ceiling.” Terms of those settlements were not released.

The Keys are up for five trophies at next month’s Grammy Awards and Auerbach also has been nominated for producer of the year.

