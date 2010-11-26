The Black Friday Number To Watch

All day we’ll be following the Black Friday news to see what the numbers and line reports tell us about the state of the economy.



One number to watch: $19.25 billion. That’s the official expectation for total sales, and it’s 3.5% greater than Black Friday on last year (which was only up 0.5% from the year before).

The word on everyone’s lips will be: barbell, as in, the winners are expected to be those retailers that occupy the high end and the low end.

So on the one end you have your Wal-Mart’s and Targets and dollar stores (low end, basically). And then you have Tiffany’s, Saks, and others.

Of course watch Gap, Abercrombie, and JC Penney to see how the great big middle is doing.

