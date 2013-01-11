Really Cool Dolphin Looks Like A Ying-Yang

Dolphins are amazing animals. They have recently been observed stampeding off the coast of Dana Point in Southern California, giving gifts of food to local people, and swimming through the water with guns attached to their heads.



But we’ve never seen a dolphin like the one in the photograph below!

The Atlantic‘s Alexis Madrigal directed us over to this dolphin picture tweeted out by the Blue Planet Society.

The dolphins we are used to seeing, like Flipper, are bottlenose dolphins. This is a southern right whale dolphin with two strikingly different features: Their black and white colour that looks like a yin-yang symbol, especially since they don’t have dorsal fins.

The photograph was taken off the coast of Valparaiso, Chile by Pablo Caceres. Right whale dolphins are made of two groups, the southern ones found in cool temperatures in the southern hemisphere, and northern ones found in the northern Pacific Ocean.

These male dolphins can grow to about 7.5 feet long and weigh up to 250 pounds. They prefer an open ocean and only approach the land surrounded by deep water. When young their colour is muted and they are different shades of light grey or dark grey.

Photo: Twitter/@Seasaver

