Hollywood Rolls The Dice (SLIDESHOW)

START THE SLIDESHOW>

Summer movie season is officially upon us. Over the next four months, studios will unspool some of their most expensive films, and the ones on which they have the most riding.

The U.S. box office is already on track for a record-breaking $10 billion year thanks to the increased popularity of going to the theatre, recession be damned.

Each one of the major studios (Fox, Disney, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros.) has something significant at stake this summer. Paramount has to prove it can develop its own hit franchise, while Fox has to demonstrate it can release a hit—period.

Here’s a list of the studios, from the safest slates to the ones with the most to lose.

•Warner Bros.

•Sony Pictures

•Universal

•20th Century Fox

•Disney

•Paramount

CLICK HERE TO START THE SLIDESHOW>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.