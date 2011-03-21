The "Birthday House" Scenario That's Crushing American Homeowners

Something a little lighter from David Bracken at the newsobserver.com: Home is fine, offers are not (ht Sebastian)



When Ann Robertson first put her Raleigh home up for sale, she timed it so that it would be part of the Oakwood neighbourhood’s annual Candlelight Tour held each December.

…

That was 826 days ago.

Today, Robertson’s house remains on the market. It is part of a growing collection of homes that real estate insiders dub “birthday houses,” a term that refers to any property that has gone unsold longer than a year.

…

In the past, sellers’ agents could, if they wanted, conceal the total days on the market by taking homes off for a day or two and relisting under a new MLS number. But now the MLS displays a cumulative days-on-the-market figure that is tied to a home’s address.

As Jim the Realtor always says, there’s nothing that price won’t fix. Instead these owners are chasing the prices down – very slowly.

Note: Here is the listing with “days on site” at the bottom.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.