THE BIRTH OF FACEBOOK: Now In Comic Book Form

Photo: Bluewater Productions

First you had the books. Then the IMs. Then, of course, the movie.Now Bluewater Productions has a comic book story of Facebook’s founding, which it claims is more fair than the movie.



The Social Network portrayed Eduardo Saverin as the good guy, but failed to mention that he almost killed Facebook. It also neglected to mention that he is now a billionaire thanks to Facebook stock. It also made Sean Parker out to be an evil, slimy guy, which he’s not.

So, how does this compare? Well, it’s pretty cool, and it tells a story we love so much in a novel format, and stays pretty close to the facts. We also learned some stuff we didn’t know about Eduardo Saverin’s history and background.

We have a preview of the beginning of the comic, which starts out in Silicon Valley, then flashes back to Mark Zuckerberg’s childhood, and then Harvard.

