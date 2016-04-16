The trailer for one of the most anticipated movies of the year 'Birth of a Nation' is here

Elliot Davis ‘The Birth of a Nation.’

The trailer for actor Nate Parker‘s directorial debut “‘,” which won the Grand Jury and Audience Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, has just gone online, and it’s just as powerful as expected.

A project years in the making for Parker, it stars him as Nat Turner, who in 1831 led a movement to free slaves in Virginia.

The trailer doesn’t just show the tour-de-force performance by Parker, which is already getting Oscar buzz, but the film’s beautiful photography, by veteran Elliot Davis, is in full glory.

Watch the trailer below. “The Birth of a Nation” opens October 7.

