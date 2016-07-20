The poster for this early Oscar contender makes shocking use of the American flag

One of the most anticipated movies of the fall is actor Nate Parker’s powerful directorial debut, “The Birth of a Nation.”

It’s a passion project Parker has been trying to get off the ground for years, which looks at an 1831 slave rebellion led by Virginia slave Nat Turner (played by Parker). At the Sundance Film Festival in January, the movie screened to sold-out crowds and received standing ovations. The movie ended up receiving the festival’s audience award and grand jury prize.

Leading up to the movie’s release, Parker tweeted out the movie’s poster, a powerful image of Turner with an American flag noose around his neck.

Here’s the poster:

The movie is receiving a lot of award-season buzz. See if it’s worthy of the hype when it opens in theatres October 7.

