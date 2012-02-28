The Birchbox of France, JolieBox, Expands To Spain And Acquires Competitor Glamourum

Photo: JolieBox

JolieBox, a Paris-based makeup subscription startup, has acquired its Spain-based competitor Glamourum.The European Birchbox rival is now in three countries: France, Spain and the UK.



As of October, one-year-old JolieBox had 10,000 paying subscribers. It has raised $1.5 million from France-based VC firm Alven Capital.

JolieBox was founded in 2011 by Quentin Vacher and it works with over 100 beauty brands including L’Oreal and Lancome. It sends subscribers 4-6 travel size beauty products every month.

Watch out Birchbox, JolieBox will be releasing a “Made in France” box in the U.S. soon.

