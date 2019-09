Looking for a kick arse rate of return today? Well it’s too late to hop on the gravy train known as ARCA biopharma Inc (ABIO).



The stock is up 230% after the US Patent Office approved an ARCA patent attributed to treating heart failure.

Photo: FinViz

