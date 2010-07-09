The Billionaires, Millionaires, And Their Hangers-On Are Back In Sun Valley

Google cofounder Larry Page and his wife Lucy

Investment bank Allen & Co. is once again hosting its media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho.Attendees include Google cofounder Larry Page, News Corp king Rupert Murdoch, Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg, and whole bunch of other people who flew in on their own jets.



At the event two years ago, an image of Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang banging his head on the table perfectly told the story of his company’s failed merger with Microsoft.

Which image of the billionaires and millionares descending on Sun Valley tells this year’s story best? For us, it’s the one where not-yet-rich-guy Pandora founder Tim Westergren looks back at the horde of photographers camped outside his hotel with a half-smile and a little tiny bit of fear.

Google's Larry Page and his wife Lucy walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 8, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Ken Chenault, Chairman and CEO of American Express, and his wife Kathryn, walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 8, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) AOL Chairman and CEO Tim Armstrong talks on the phone as he walks to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 8, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Mason Hawkins of Southeastern Asset Management arrives to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 8, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of the WWP group, walks to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 8, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) This photo taken July 6, 2010, shows Blake Krikorian, former CEO of Sling Media, riding a bicycle at the annual Allen & Co. Media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, Tuesday, July 6, 2010. Krikorian said Wednesday he was pessimistic about the success of healthcare reform. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Robin Li, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of search engine Baidu arrives to participate in the annual Allen & Co. Media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, Tuesday, July 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery, right, speaks to reporters as he arrives to participate in the annual Allen & Co. Media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, Tuesday, July 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Tim Westergren, Chief Strategy Officer & Founder of Pandora, arrives to the annual Allen & Co. Media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, Tuesday, July 6, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Les Moonves, President and CEO of CBS, arrives at the Sun Valley lodge to participate in the annual Allen & Co. Media conference, in Sun Valley, Idaho, Tuesday, July 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Walt Disney's CEO Bob Iger arrives to participate in the annual Allen & Co. Media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, Tuesday, July 6, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Media mogul Michael Ovitz speaks to reporters as he arrives to participate in the annual Allen & Co. Media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, Tuesday, July 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Herb Allen of Allen & Company, left, and Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO of DreamWorks Animation, walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. Media Summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) News Corp's Rupert Murdoch arrives to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. Media Summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) News Corp's Rupert Murdoch and his wife Wendi walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. Media Summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Robert, (Bobby) Kotick, CEO, president, and board member of video game developer Activision Blizzard, arrives at the morning session of the annual Allen & Co. Media Summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Viacom CEO Phillippe Dauman and his wife Deborah Dauman, arrive to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. Media Summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Les Moonves, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Corporation, left, Ron Meyer, President and COO of Universal Studios, right, and his wife Kelly Meyer, arrive at a morning session of the annual Allen & Co. Media Summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Dara Khosrowshahi, director and CEO of Expedia, arrives with Sydney Shapiro to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. Media Summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Emilio Azcárraga, head of Mexico's Grupo Televisa, arrives at the morning session of the annual Allen & Co. Media Summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife Willow Bay arrive at the morning session of the annual Allen & Co. Media Summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Chicago Mayor Richard Daley speaks on the phone, following a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. Media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, looks back at the annual Allen & Co. Media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) K.K.R.'s Henry Kravis leaves the morning session at the annual Allen & Co. Media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner turns down a request for an interview, following a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. Media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Harvey Weinstein of the Weinstein company, left, and Les Moonves, President and CEO of CBS, chat following a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. Media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg leaves a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. Media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Financial reporters (including the FT's Ken Li, left) gather around Blake Krikorian, former CEO of Sling Media following a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. Media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Google CEO Eric Schmidt leaves following a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. Media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Wednesday, July 7, 2010. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) John Sculley of Sculley Brothers, is flanked by Cristina Falcone-Sorrell, left, and his wife Leezy, as they walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 8, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Lachlan Murdoch, eldest son of Rupert Murdoch, talks on the phone as he walks to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 8, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Phil Knight of Nike, right, is followed by Chase Carey, President, COO and Deputy Chairman of News Corporation, as they walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 8, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Robert Wiesenthal, executive vice president and CFO of Sony Corporation of America, left, and Blake Krikorian, former CEO of Sling Media, walk to a morning session at the annual Allen & Co. media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 8, 2010.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik) ESPN President George Bodenheimer is seen at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 7, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Henry R. Kravis, co-founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, and his wife Marie-Josee are seen at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 7, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Billionaire financier Warren Buffett (L) talks with James D. Robinson III at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 7, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni President and Chief Operating Officer of Universal Studios Ron Meyer stands outside the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 7, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is seen at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 7, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni News Corp Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch is seen at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 7, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni ESPN President George Bodenheimer, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, Walt Disney Company President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger and Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg (L-R) talk at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 7, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference John C. Malone, chairman of Liberty Media, talks to reporters as he arrives at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 8, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jeffrey Katzenberg (R), CEO of DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc, and journalist Tom Brokaw arrive at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 8, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Niall FitzGerald, Deputy Chairman of Thomson Reuters, and his wife Monica Mary Cusack arrive at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 8, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Former chairman of the Board of the Intel Corporation Craig Barrett (L) and his wife Barbara arrive at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 8, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Les Moonves, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBS Corporation, and wife, host Julie Chen arrive at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 8, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Chief Executive Officer of IAC/InterActiveCorp Barry Diller arrives at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 8, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Jeff Zucker (R), president and chief executive officer of NBC Universal, talks to reporters as Ron Meyer, president and chief operating officer of Universal Studios, and his wife Kelly Chapman wait nearby, as they arrive at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 8, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp Barry Diller (C) and his wife Diane von Furstenberg (L), and actress Candice Bergen arrive at the Sun Valley Inn in Sun Valley, Idaho July 8, 2010. The resort is the site for the annual Allen & Co's media and technology conference. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

