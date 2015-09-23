The billionaire who donated $20 million to Sydney's UTS has now gifted $15 million to Sydney Uni

Dr Chau Chak Wing and Dr Michael Spence celebrate the signing of the deed of gift. Photo: The University of Sydney.

The billionaire Australian-Chinese businessman and philanthropist who donated $20 million towards the $180 million Frank Gehry building at Sydney’s University of Technology has given another university $15 million to build a museum.

Dr Chau Chak Wing’s donation will go toward The Chau Chak Wing Museum at Sydney University. It will comprise two of the uni’s historic buildings, joined by a new extension, and cost an estimated $42 million.

The museum will feature teaching areas, a venue for public events and a gallery space which will house artistic, scientific and archaeological artefacts from the Macleay, Nicholson and University Art Gallery collections.

The Frank Gehry building he previously donated to.

“Museums are an important part of city cultural life. It is a common aspiration of people all over the world to promote cultural heritage, and it’s our responsibility to ensure it is passed on to future generations,” said Chau.

“I hope that this collaboration will further promote education and enlighten people, building a platform for greater international cultural exchange. This donation is my heartfelt contribution to developing the Australia-China friendship.”

The gift is one of the five largest donations even given to the university as part of its Inspired campaign, which was launched in 2008 to raise $600 million.

Last month Chau, who is worth a $US1 billion according to Forbes, was also revealed as the buyer of James Packer’s $70 million Vaucluse mansion.

He is also Australia’s largest overseas-based political donor, having spent more than $2 million on our major political parties in the past. Read more about him here.

See the uni’s vision for the museum here.

