A Billionaire Heir To Aldi Supermarkets Has Died

Photo: Moe_ via flickr

Berthold Albrecht, the billionaire heir of the cut-price supermarket chain Aldi and one of Germany’s richest men, has died at the age of 58, his family announced on Friday.Albrecht was buried last month in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends, according to full-page death notices placed by both his family and his Aldi Nord group in newspapers such as the business daily Handelsblatt.



There was no mention of the place or cause of his death.

Berthold’s father and founder of the Aldi group, Theo Albrecht, died in July 2010 aged 88.

The Albrecht family is one of the richest in Germany. Berthold and his brother, also called Theo, ranked second place with a combined fortune of 16 billion euros ($20.7 billion), according to the monthly Manager Magazin.

Copyright (2012) AFP. All rights reserved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.