These Two Stocks Are The Most Popular Investments Of Billionaire Hedge Funders

This is potentially cool: Insider Monkey has created an index just to track the favourite stocks of billionaire hedge funders. Regular old millionaire hedge funders need not apply.
Among the billionaires: Buffett, Soros, Paulson, and Einhorn.
So far this year, the index — which weights the most popular stocks by how many billionaires own them — is beating the S&P.
Photo: Insider Monkey
As for the top stocks, they are:
- Apple (owned by 19 billionaires)
- Google (owned by 16 billionaires)
- El PasoEnergy (owned by 15 billionaires)
