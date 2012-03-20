These Two Stocks Are The Most Popular Investments Of Billionaire Hedge Funders

This is potentially cool: Insider Monkey has created an index just to track the favourite stocks of billionaire hedge funders. Regular old millionaire hedge funders need not apply.



Among the billionaires: Buffett, Soros, Paulson, and Einhorn.

So far this year, the index — which weights the most popular stocks by how many billionaires own them — is beating the S&P.

As for the top stocks, they are:

Apple (owned by 19 billionaires)

Google (owned by 16 billionaires)

El PasoEnergy (owned by 15 billionaires)

